MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hill-Murray football player hospitalized three weeks ago with a brain injury suffered during a football game was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Zach Zarembinski was rushed to Regions Hospital after collapsing on the sidelines during the Pioneers’ playoff game back in October. Zarembinski, a nose guard for the Pioneers, said he wasn’t feeling well at one point during the game before he collapsed.

It was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain hemorrhage that required emergency surgery. He was placed in intensive care and put on a ventilator while put into a medically-induced coma.

Hill-Murray has rallied around the Zarembinski family ever since, recently holding a school and community mass in his honor.

In a CaringBridge post written Wednesday night, his family says he was released from the hospital after 17 days.

“It has been a crazy past few days. Yesterday, November 13th Zach was released from the hospital! He spent a total of 17 days in the hospital. Although that seems like a long time, for having a traumatic brain injury Zach’s stay in the hospital was fairly short. We were thrilled that the doctors and therapists said it would be safe for him to come home. Zach has been able to get much better rest at home. He has been resting and healing his brain. Today he went up to Hill-Murray with my parents to retrieve some items from his locker. While doing so there happened to be a pep-fest going on. Zach was able to say hi to all the students and thank them for their support. Although he is not back in school yet, the students seemed thrilled to see him! Zach will continue to have various appointments and outpatient therapy sessions until he is strong enough to slowly return to school.

Zach is living proof that love, prayers and medicine works. He is a walking miracle and we cant thank God and all the other supporters for everything they have done.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Zarembinski’s with their medical bills.