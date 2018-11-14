  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bribery, Fraud, Rod Thompson, Shakopee
(credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal count of bribery has been added to charges against a former Minnesota superintendent accused of embezzling public funds.

Prosecutors say Shakopee’s former schools chief Rod Thompson used his position of authority to solicit a construction company to make renovations at his home, pay for personal travel and attend sporting events.

The 53-year-old Thompson is facing a federal charge of corrupt solicitation of a bribe. He is already facing trial in Scott County on 20 felony charges, including 13 counts of embezzlement. Authorities say Thompson embezzled more than $70,000 from the school district over a six-year period.

His attorney, Peter Wold, says Thompson plans to make a plea deal in both cases and has been cooperating with prosecutors.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.