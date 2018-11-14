MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the last few weeks, the St. Paul Police Department and students from St. Paul Public schools have been collecting food items for their annual food drive.

The initiative is all to help local families who may be struggling to put food on the table this holiday season. On Wednesday, items collected from the food drive were brought to the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul.

“I’m really excited to give families who don’t have everything they need food for the holiday, especially Thanksgiving,” said Sydney Colquitt.

Officials from the center say that over the past few months, the food shelf has given out more than 102 thousand pounds of food to the St. Paul community.