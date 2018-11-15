  • WCCO 4On Air

By Christiane Cordero
Filed Under:Christiane Cordero, Give To The Max, Give To The Max Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thursday is Give to the Max Day, when Minnesotans are encouraged to donate to their favorite nonprofits, schools and causes.

The 24-hour event ends at midnight, and already more than $9 million has been raised by mid-morning.

Jake Blumberg, the executive director of GiveMN, says that this is the 10th anniversary of the Give to the Max Day. As such, GiveMN will be giving away $500 every 10 minutes for people to add to their donations.

“There is no reason not to give early and often on Give to the Max Day today,” Blumberg said.

Along with giving money, Minnesotans can also give their time.

WCCO-TV’s Christiane Cordero spoke with volunteers Thursday morning at Second Harvest Heartland, a nonprofit focused on hunger relief in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

At a packing facility in Brooklyn Park, the volunteers worked to pack more than 20,000 meals for hungry families before midnight.

“We’ve got volunteers packing for 24 hours today,” said Heather Olson, who works with corporate groups at Second Harvest Heartland. “We call it Pack to the Max Day.”

For Minnesotans looking to donate, head over to GiveMN.org, the central hub for Give to the Max Day. There, you can also keep track on how much money has been raised throughout the day.

#GTMD18

During WCCO This Morning, anchor Jason DeRusha asked viewers on Twitter about which organizations they will be supporting on Give to the Max Day. He got so many replies that the WCCO This Morning hashtag #MyMorning was trending on Twitter.

Here are few of those replies:

