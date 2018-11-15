MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 49-year-old Minneapolis man who fatally shot his 43-year-old brother in February has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday.

Antonio Tony Clark, 49, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree, unintentional murder for shooting and killed his brother, Anthony Clark.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched on Feb. 16 to a shooting in the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue North. A witness led police to Anthony Clark, who was slumped inside a basement closet with a small caliber handgun next to him.

Police say a witness told investigators she heard the brothers arguing followed by three gunshots. The witness heard Antonio allegedly say his brother shot him. She told police she heard more gunshots, then Anthony allegedly said Antonio shot him.

According to the investigation, discharged cartridge casings were found at the scene, consistent with Anthony firing a small gun while backed into a closet and Antonio firing a larger gun. Antonio was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds following the incident.

Police say investigators also spoke with Anthony’s 9-year-old son, who said his uncle entered the house looking for someone before allegedly pulling out a handgun and going down to the basement.

Anthony’s girlfriend told police she and Anthony and had been in front of the house when they saw Antonio go inside with the handgun. She said Anthony went after Antonio a short time later.