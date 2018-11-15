MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five misdemeanors have been filed against the man who closely drove by Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins while training on the side of the road.

The driver is 37-year-old George Frost from Saint Marys Point. On November 5, the court stated there is probable cause to believe Frost committed assault, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, careless driving and nuisance on a public roadway. He will appear in court on December 11, 2018 in response to the complaint.

On October 28, Diggins and her high school coach, Kris Hansen, were roller skiing in Afton, Minnesota when they heard a car approaching behind them. They moved single file to the right edge of the road and the Ford Explorer drove by them closely. Diggins said the the vehicle passed so closely the wind shifted her balance.

The vehicle stopped and Frost would not allow them to pass by matching their speed, Diggins said. The 28-year-old cross country skier knocked on the vehicle’s window and told the driver he was going to get them killed, she said.

Frost reportedly gave her the middle finger, turned up his music and drove off.

Frost told police the roller skiers were not single file and said he was not driving close to them. He admitted being on 15th Street, where the skiers were training and stated they were breaking the law by roller skiing.

MnDOT says no specific laws govern roller-skiing, but in general it’s permissible for people to be on the shoulder.