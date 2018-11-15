MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified an 84-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was crossing a St. Cloud street Wednesday afternoon.

St. Cloud police responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 1st St. N. The driver hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified Thursday as Mohammed Aga Intale of St. Cloud.

Authorities found the suspect vehicle through witnesses at a residence on the 1300 block of 12th Avenue North. A 20-year-old man, identified as Jeremiah Markus Brown, was arrested and is awaiting charges at the Stearns County Jail.

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.