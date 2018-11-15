  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:City Projects, Local TV, Most Expensive, Pat Kessler, Public Projects, Public Works, Reality Check

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction could begin this winter on the new Southwest Light Rail Transit line after a key federal agency gave the go-ahead for the project.

It ranks among the most expensive public works projects in state history.

Here are the top 10 most costly public improvements, beginning with the least expensive.

10. 35W Bridge at ($259 million)

9. TCF Bank Stadium at ($269M)

8. Northstar Commuter Rail at ($320M)

7. Twins Stadium at Target Field ($390M)

6. The St. Croix Bridge ($646M)

5. Hiawatha Light Rail ($715M)

4. Central Corridor Light Rail ($957M)

3. Vikings US Bank Stadium ($1 billion)

And the top two most expensive projects?

The Southwest Light Rail price tag is $2.03 billion, with about $979 million coming from the federal government.

And the most expensive public project in Minnesota — ever — is the $3.2 billion expansion of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. The project was funded by airline fees, parking, concessions and rent.

And that’s our Reality Check.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.