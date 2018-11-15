MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction could begin this winter on the new Southwest Light Rail Transit line after a key federal agency gave the go-ahead for the project.

It ranks among the most expensive public works projects in state history.

Here are the top 10 most costly public improvements, beginning with the least expensive.

10. 35W Bridge at ($259 million)

9. TCF Bank Stadium at ($269M)

8. Northstar Commuter Rail at ($320M)

7. Twins Stadium at Target Field ($390M)

6. The St. Croix Bridge ($646M)

5. Hiawatha Light Rail ($715M)

4. Central Corridor Light Rail ($957M)

3. Vikings US Bank Stadium ($1 billion)

And the top two most expensive projects?

The Southwest Light Rail price tag is $2.03 billion, with about $979 million coming from the federal government.

And the most expensive public project in Minnesota — ever — is the $3.2 billion expansion of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. The project was funded by airline fees, parking, concessions and rent.

And that’s our Reality Check.