MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old A 25-year-old Moorhead man has been deemed the 2018 American Beatbox Champion. man has been deemed the 2018 American Beatbox Champion.

According to a report from Inforum, Bjorn Hunstad, who performs under the name Bloomer, has made it to the top 16 for the past seven championships before taking home first place in 2018.

Hunstad says his love of beatboxing, which is the art of making drum and instrument sounds with the voice, began at an early age when he started playing drums. He says he began beatboxing at 14 and hasn’t stopped.

The 2018 American Beatbox Championships were held on Sunday, November 11 in Brooklyn, New York.

Hunstad now lives in New York and says the beatboxing community is small, niche community, but is growing in popularity.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE BELOW

[Parental Advisory: Explicit Content]

