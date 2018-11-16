Comments
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders faced many questions about President Donald Trump's school safety proposal which includes 'hardening' schools, strengthening background checks for gun purchases and mental health program reform but does not include raising the age from 18 to 21 for gun purchases.(credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A federal judge ruled that CNN correspondent Jim Acosta can keep his White House hard pass, handing a victory to CNN in its lawsuit against President Trump and top White House officials. The case could be a precedent-setting case for journalistic access to the White House.