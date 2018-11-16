  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Dream Williams, Missing Toddler, West St. Paul Police Department
(credit: West St. Paul Police Department)

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities in West St. Paul say a 21-month-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday night has been found.

Police say Dream Williams was in the care of her father, who is currently incarcerated and was refusing to provide information on her whereabouts. Her mother has sole legal custody and reported the girl missing Wednesday night. West St. Paul police say the girl was located early Friday afternoon and is safe with her mother.

UPDATE: Toddler Missing In West St. Paul Has Been Found

(credit: West St. Paul Police Department)

No additional information has been released at this time.

