MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waite Park police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl and her infant son.

Morgan Styke and her 6-month-old son Bobby James Spence were last heard from on Oct. 24.

Her family believes they are with 19-year-old James Spence, and may be travelling in a white 1995 Ford Taurus LX four-door sedan with Minnesota license plate 873-MBR.

Styke is described as a white female who stands 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say they may be in the area of New Richland, where James Spence has connections.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 320-251-3281, or 911.