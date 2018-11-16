MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a surveillance video identified a 62-year-old man from St. Cloud and his 14-year-old son as the people allegedly responsible for putting deer carcasses on two cars parked at the St. Cloud YMCA Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the investigators determined that the 14-year-old allegedly placed the carcasses while his father sat in their vehicle as the incident occurred.

One of the cars belongs to a Somali interpreter, Ali Abdullahi. He told WCCO-TV he could smell something foul when he first walked into the Y Wednesday night. When he came out, he couldn’t believe what was on his car.

“I thought that this was just somebody who was trying to send a message, a signal, you know, to me,” Abdullahi said.

Another carcass was placed on the hood of another car.

In a taped statement, police say the suspects allegedly said they needed to get rid of the carcasses and then dumped them on the vehicles. Police say they do not believe the suspects knew either of the victims.

Police say the video shows the two suspects arriving just after 8:30 p.m. in a pickup truck, driving directly into the lot and backing into a parking spot next to the two vehicles that were parked and unoccupied. The suspects then entered the YMCA and used the facility until 9:13 p.m.

According to investigators, the video then shows the 14-year-old placing the carcasses on the vehicles.

Police say the report will be forwarded to the city attorney for a complaint of all relevant charges.