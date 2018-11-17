MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new report by the Minnesota Gambling Control Board shows that annual sales of electronic pull-tabs rose 80 percent during the last fiscal year, generating $360 million.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the rise in pull-tab sales comes after a lackluster debut six years ago. Early game versions failed partly because there weren’t many machines and because players grew bored since the games didn’t change much. Interest grew after the original manufacturer folded and Pilot Games took over.

Funds from electronic pull-tabs were pledged to pay for the U.S. Bank Stadium. The increase in sales means the state may be able to pay off the mortgage early and save money that would’ve gone to interest payments.

The board’s report found that charitable gambling overall topped $2 billion in sales for the first time.

