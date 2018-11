NFL, Microsoft Team Up To Find Future Sports Tech ExpertsIt is about sports, with a different angle. NFL Alumni and Microsoft have come together to encourage students to look for careers in sports that don't require athletic ability -- but a focus on technology. We all know what goes on in high school sports. For most, this is where their athletic career ends. But it doesn't mean their sports career is over. A group of NFL alumni have teamed with Microsoft and others to create a Pro Experience Day. It is a seminar that introduces high school students to think about sports beyond between the lines.