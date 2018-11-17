MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Somali and Muslim community leaders are expressing deep concern after a white man and his son dumped deer carcasses on the hoods of two cars owned by Somali-American men outside of a YMCA in St. Cloud.

Police have not released the names of the 62-year-old father and 14-year-old son. In a news release Friday, assistant police chief Jeff Oxton said investigators used surveillance video to track down the duo who dumped the carcasses Wednesday night.

Oxton says the pair told police they needed to get rid of the carcasses and “dumped them at that location in that manner.” He says the investigations findings will be forwarded to the city attorney for review.

One of the victims, Ali Abdullahi, told Minnesota Public Radio that he doesn’t buy that excuse and that he thinks it was done to send the message, “You’re not welcome. We don’t like you.”

