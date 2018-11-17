MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video shot inside a St. Paul Chipotle restaurant is going viral on social media.

Posted on Twitter, it shows the interaction between Masud Ali, some of his friends and a Chipotle manager at the Grand Avenue location Thursday.

In it, the manager tells the African-American men they need to pay for their food before getting it. Chipotle says the manager thought the men were the same customers who were unable to pay for their meals on Tuesday.

Ali had tweeted about dining and dashing multiple times in the past. As a part of their investigation, the Chipotle officials directly asked him if he had been in that restaurant on Tuesday night. He said he had not been there in weeks.

Regardless, Chipotle says the manager should have made their food and withheld giving it to them until they paid for it.

The manager has been fired, and the video has been viewed more than 2.8 million times as of Saturday night.

WCCO-TV reached out to Ali for comment. He told our reporter his legal consul advised him not to speak to the media.