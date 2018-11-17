MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s not technically winter just yet here in Minnesota, but it sure feels like it in downtown St. Paul.

“Skating, ice, it’s all a part of being a Minnesotan,” said Joe Ravens of Wells Fargo.

And it doesn’t get much more Minnesotan than skating under the lights just steps away from the home of the Minnesota Wild.

With less than a week left until Thanksgiving, and just 38 days before Christmas, Wells Fargo WinterSkate provides families with a place to celebrate the season and make memories.

“I have a 5 and a 7 year old and this has become a family tradition for us since they were little,” said John Marshall of Xcel Energy, which powers all the holiday lights for the event. “They come down and see all the holiday cheer, and it really just sets the tone for the next six weeks of the holiday season.”

The event looks a little different than it has in years past. Festivities will take place in Hamm and Landmark plazas this year, while the iconic Rice Park undergoes a $2.1-million facelift.

It feels cold outside, but the ice is artificially chilled, so there’s no need to worry about a freak November heat wave ruining the fun.

The rink is open almost every day, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission is free and skate rental is $4. That fee is waived if you show your Wells Fargo debit card or credit card.

WinterSkate runs through February 3 of 2019.