MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Yale senior from Minnesota is among the latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced that Riley Tillitt of Eden Prairie is among 32 men and women chosen from among a group of 880 applicants for studies beginning next fall at Oxford University in England.

Tillitt is double majoring at Yale in History, and Ethics, Politics and Economics. He is interested in reforming U.S. criminal justice and drug policies. He served as a member of the board of directors of Students for Sensible Drug Policy in Washington, D.C., and as the president of the Yale chapter.

Tillitt is among three Rhodes scholars from Yale in the latest group. At Oxford he plans to pursue post-graduate degrees in public policy and in criminology and criminal justice.

