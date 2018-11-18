MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People came together on Sunday to try and help a little girl’s dream come true.

Talia Scheller, 8, has a rare metabolic disorder that affects her ability to digest the amino acids in fats and proteins. It’s expected to affect how long she lives.

Talia wants to go to Disney World. On Sunday, a fundraiser was held at Tin Cup in St. Paul to help make that happen.

“Talia is amazing, she is the first one to help others. She gave her tooth fairy money to Santa Claus and told Santa to please give it to someone who needs it more than her. Even with everything that she is going through, she’s very caring and giving,” Angela Scheller, Talia’s mother, said.

Talia’s mother says another thing her daughter wants to do is see the ocean.

If you’d like to help, here is Talia’s GoFundMe page.