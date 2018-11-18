MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s going to warm up in the Twin Cities as we get ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, but we have to get through two rounds of snow first.

You may want to give yourself some extra time if you’re among those heading to work Monday morning. We won’t be getting a lot of snow, but it could be enough to create some slick spots on the roads.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows is tracking a system in northwestern Minnesota that’s making its way near the Twin Cities. We won’t see any flurries in the metro until after midnight, and flakes will be flying north of the Twin Cities at around 3 a.m.

It won’t accumulate to more than an inch in the metro, but you’ll still want to be careful on the roads.

Another system will come Tuesday afternoon, in time for the evening commute. But again, we’re not expecting more than an inch of snow. Totals will be higher north and east of the Twin Cities, but likely not exceeding two inches.

We’ll get plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 40s on Thanksgiving.