MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl is dead after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a drainage ditch early Sunday evening.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Sunday around 6:17 p.m. near the intersection of 100th Avenue and 90th Street, which is located northwest of Bowlus in Swan River Township.

The sheriff’s office says Kalie Olson, 16, of Swanville was driving a 2007 Chryslter Sebring west on 90th Street when the vehicle went off the road and hit a drainage ditch.

Olson was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.