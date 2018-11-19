MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis are reportedly aware that the healthy food requirement for some neighborhood stores is creating a burden for some shop owners, who say they are throwing away fresh foods that they’re customers just don’t want.

The Star Tribune reported Sunday on possible changes to the “staple foods” ordinance, which requires licensed grocery stores and other convenience shops to stock healthy foods from a list of categories, such as produce, protein, grains, and dairy.

The goal was to help eliminate city “food deserts,” areas where it was difficult for residents to get access to fresh and healthy foods.

However, some store owners – even those featured in city videos promoting the ordinance — told the newspaper that they’re having trouble complying, reporting they’re routinely throwing away foods that, they say, their costumers don’t eat.

Some of this has to do with the cultural makeup of certain neighborhood shops. For instance, those of Asian or East African ownership have reported trouble with the cheese requirement, saying that people in their communities just don’t eat that much cheese.

The city is aware of the issue, and officials told The Star Tribune that the ordinance rules need to be loosened to better accommodate communities.

A public hearing on the proposed changes is slated for Nov. 26.