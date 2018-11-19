CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Paisley Park, the private estate of music superstar Prince, announced Monday it will partner with Minneapolis Public Schools to provide students with a unique music education experience.

“As an avid Prince fan and strong proponent of arts education, I am excited for Minneapolis students to benefit from this partnership with Paisley Park,” MPS Superintendent Ed Graff said.

The FAIR School, located downtown, will be the first school to participate in the program. Through the new program, students will get admission-free tours of Chanhassen’s Paisley Park and the chance to explore their creativity through education.

“Prince constantly pushed himself to reach new heights and taught others to expect the same from themselves. He was a passionate advocate of music education and its ability to inspire children and adults alike, and we look forward to fulfilling this tenet through out work with MPS,” Mitch Maguire, tour operations manager, said.