ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement shouted their objections as Minnesota regulators opened a hearing on the project.

Several protesters chanted that the pipeline would be a climate change disaster. That prompted Public Utilities Commission Chairwoman Nancy Lange to call for order shortly after the hearing began Monday.

Dozens of opponents watching in an overflow hearing room took up the chant before walking out. The hearing itself continued.

“I am deeply disappointed in the Public Utitlities Commission decision not to reconsider their approval of the Line 3 Enbridge Pipeline,” Sen. John Marty said. “The decision on this pipeline is a litmus test on whether Minnesota is truly serious about protecting our children and grandchildren from catastrophic climate change.”

The Democratic state senator from Roseville is also the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy.

The hearing is a resumption of one the commission postponed in September after protester s disrupted it.

The commission approved the project this summer. The hearing is on whether Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has met conditions that commissioners imposed then concerning insurance against spills and other issues.

