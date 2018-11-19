  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California, Fatal Crash, Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 74-year-old Roseville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in California, authorities say.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 9:10 a.m. on Oswald Road at southbound State Road 99. The woman was stopped at a stop sign when a second vehicle was heading southbound and approaching the intersection.

Authorities say for reasons not known, the woman pulled out into the road directly in the path of the second vehicle and was broadsided. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.