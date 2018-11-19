MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 74-year-old Roseville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in California, authorities say.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 9:10 a.m. on Oswald Road at southbound State Road 99. The woman was stopped at a stop sign when a second vehicle was heading southbound and approaching the intersection.

Authorities say for reasons not known, the woman pulled out into the road directly in the path of the second vehicle and was broadsided. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is under investigation.