ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday the Smith Avenue High Bridge is slated to reopen by Dec. 2.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration, including a walk from the south end of the bridge to Captial View Cafe, is planned for the reopening from 1 to 4 p.m.

The bridge has been closed since September of 2017, as crews reconstructed the bridge deck and improved pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

MnDOT says the bridge could open earlier pending construction completion.

For updates and more information visit MnDOT’s website.

