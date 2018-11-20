MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two passengers stranded in Mexico during a Minnesota blizzard are suing Sun Country Airlines.

Wayne Thomas LaBeau and Ma Florentina Busso LaBeau were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when a snowstorm grounded flights in and out of the Twin Cities last April.

RELATED: Hundreds Stranded After Sun Country Cancels Flights

They say they were left to fend for themselves until they could find a way home. Now, they’re asking the airline for a full refund citing breach of contract and negligence.

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith got involved in the debacle back in April, demanding an explanation from Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker.