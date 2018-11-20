MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America is kicking off holiday shopping on Black Friday with giveaways, shopping deals, Santa appearances and more.

MOA will open its doors at 5 a.m. and will present the first 200 people in line at the main entrance with gift cards ranging from $10 to $500. The Mall will also begin its Mystery Scratch Off event, distributing scratch-off tickets to mall guests, who will have the opportunity to win prizes like electronics and high-end retail products.

Other Black Friday weekend events include musical performances, artist meet and greets, holiday light shows and more.

To see a full list of events, visit the Mall of America’s website.