MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is the best part about test driving or buying a new vehicle that new car smell? Well it’s not for everyone.

Ford wants to get rid of that new car smell — at least in one part of the world.

A senior director at J.D. Power tells the Detroit Free Press that some consumers in China don’t like it.

The car company filed a patent application for an odor-removal process, which involves keeping the car in the sun to ‘bake away’ the smell.

Ford is unlikely to do that here in America, because most U.S. customers like – or at least tolerate — the scent.