MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help after a disorderly conduct incident at a McDonald’s Monday evening.

According to police, a 911 call was placed at 8:01 p.m. Monday regarding a disorderly conduct incident at a McDonald’s located at 598 Prairie Center Drive.

The reporting party said a large group of people caused a disturbance and one person displayed a gun before leaving the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found several juveniles inside the restaurant. Witnesses told police a verbal altercation occurred between a man and a juvenile male, which is when the man reportedly displayed the gun before leaving the scene.

McDonald’s owner and operator Paul Ostergaard released a statement Tuesday.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees. We take this matter seriously and are working with local law enforcement while we investigate the situation,” Ostergaard said.

Police obtained video evidence and witness statements from the scene and will be investigating the incident to see if a crime was committed.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Eden Prairie police at 952-949-6200 and speak with an investigator.