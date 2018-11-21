MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — South St. Paul Public Schools officials have decided to cancel class Wednesday due to a potential threat.

According to school officials, a phone call was made to South St. Paul police indicating a threat against one of the district’s elementary schools.

While police are unsure of the credibility of the threat, school officials made the decision to cancel school as a precautionary measure.

“We apologize for the late notice and understand that this cancellation will create challenges for some families today. However, the safety and security of all students and staff is our top priority and we feel that canceling school today (November 21st, 2018) is in the best interest of our community,” the school said.

Police say they are working to determine the credibility of the threat.