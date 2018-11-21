  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Annie Lamotte, Daniel Geiger, Kaia Bollmann, St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two girls are hospitalized in serious and critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday in St. Francis.

Police say the 14-year-old girls were struck by a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Daniel Geiger while crossing Highway 47. Both teens were reportedly using the crosswalk when the incident occurred.

The teens, Kaia Bollmann and Anneliese Lamonte, are currently at Hennepin Healthcare in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Geiger is cooperating with police, who say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

A previously created online petition to make that particular intersection safer has been signed 6,000 times.

A CaringBridge has been set up for Bollmann.

