MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult male suffered life-threatening injuries after getting trapped in a corn bin on Wednesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at about 12:22 p.m. of a man trapped in a corn bin south of Turtle Lake. Emergency responders worked for more than an hour to rescue the man. He was flown to a regional trauma center with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.