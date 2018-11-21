MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after her car crossed the center line and struck a Wisconsin school bus Tuesday.

The Barron County Police Sheriff says Joy Tew, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus was carrying the Amery, Wisconsin girls basketball team, which consisted of 22 students, including four coaches and the bus driver.

All students and staff aboard the bus were treated at the scene and released.

As a result of the crash, the Barron County Highway Department closed Highway 48 for five hours.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald reminds everyone to drive safely as the busy holiday travel season approaches.

“Take your time, buckle up and never drink and drive so you can get home to your family this holiday season,” he said.