MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say one man is in custody following a police chase Friday morning at Duluth’s International Airport.

According to the CBS affiliate CBS 3 Duluth, officials say they were called to the airport just after 7 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle which had crashed one of the gates, and was on the grounds.

Police say the male driver was eventually stopped, and was then arrested.

The driver is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

Formal charges are pending.

Federal authorities will be involved in the investigation.