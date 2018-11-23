Meet Thumper, a 4-month-old little boy. He also has two female littermates.

How I Arrived At NHS: We were surrendered as an unwanted litter.

Note From An NHS Volunteer: Such a love. He enjoys lots of toys and places to jump around. He is full of energy and would be a great addition to any family, even if they’re a little noisy.

Good With Kids: unknown

Good With Cats: does well with littermates and doesn’t seem to mind the other cats in the shelter.

Good With Dogs: unknown

See all adoptable cats here.