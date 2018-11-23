BLACK FRIDAY:2018 Guide: The Best Deals And Where To Find Them
Meet Thumper, a 4-month-old little boy. He also has two female littermates.

How I Arrived At NHS: We were surrendered as an unwanted litter.

Note From An NHS Volunteer: Such a love. He enjoys lots of toys and places to jump around. He is full of energy and would be a great addition to any family, even if they’re a little noisy.

Good With Kids: unknown
Good With Cats: does well with littermates and doesn’t seem to mind the other cats in the shelter.
Good With Dogs: unknown

See all adoptable cats here.

