MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial for a former University of Minnesota basketball player accused of murder in Baltimore has ended in a hung jury.

The Star Tribune reports that a mistrial was declared in the case of Daquein McNeil, who played for the Gophers for one season.

A second trial is scheduled for February. McNeil is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Charles Brewer in June of 2017.

McNeil’s family has called it a case of mistaken identity.

