It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.
I’ve compiled a list of the currently active best restaurant gift card deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2018 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.
If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.
RESTAURANT GROUPS
Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30
http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/
Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $20 bonus card (January – March 2019)
In-person at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry
http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/
Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, get a free $10 gift voucher
Cara Irish Pubs: Cooper, Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, get $50
https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20
Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s NE Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings), Al’s Place (speakeasy). Buy $100, get a $25 bonus card; Buy $50, get $10 bonus card (bonus cards valid Dec. 26 – April 15)
http://craftncrew.com/gift-cards/
CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25
http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/
D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100, get $20
D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, Parma 8200
http://www.damico.com/gift_card/
Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, get $5 ($100, get $25)
Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France
http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/
IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100, get $20
O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake
Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2019)
Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Coup D’etat, Maple Tavern
http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/
Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25
Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Twin City Grill
http://www.leye.com/gift-cards
Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you
Manny’s, Mozza Mia, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Muffuletta, Good Earth
http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7
Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, five $20 promo gift cards
St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern
http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/
LOCAL RESTAURANTS
6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25
In person or by phone 952-698-7900
7th Street Social: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25
In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, Minnesota 55116 (651-330-4688)
Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person: http://avenidamn.com/
Baja Haus: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card
Barrio: Buy $100, get $25 (in-store only)
Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: Buy $100 and get $25. Buy $50 and get $10
http://www.bennettschopandrailhouse.com/
Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, get $20
Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, get $20 (good January – March 2019)
Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, get $20
http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/
BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, get $25
In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/
Burger Burger: Buy $100, get $25
In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/
Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, get $20
Can Can Wonderland: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25
https://www.cancanwonderland.com/
Chianti Grill: Buy $100, get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, get $25
Ciatti’s Ristorante: Buy $100, get 10 percent off; buy $200, get 15 percent off; buy $500, get 20 percent off
Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, get $50
CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, get $20 Bonus (valid only January – May 1, 2019)
http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/
Davanni’s: Buy $25, get $5 bonus card (valid January – March 2019)
http://www.davannis.com/giftcard
Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 free
http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/
Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable January – March 2019)
https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/
Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, get $25 free
In store only at 791 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul, MN 55114
Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, get a $5 bonus gift card
Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free
https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home
Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan. – Feb. 2019)
http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/
Hello Pizza: Buy $25, Get a Free Slice (In store only)
3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424
The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free
Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $25 bonus card (valid in 2019)
Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free
In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations
Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan. – March 2019)
http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php
Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thursday – Sunday nights in 2019)
Must buy in person www.lelarestaurant.com
The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50
Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20
The Local: Buy $100, Get $50
Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10
The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card
Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20
https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3
Mercy Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25
In store all 3 locations
Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/
Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html
Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate
http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD
Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use January – May 2019)
http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx
Original Pancake House: Buy $50, get $10; buy $100, get $25
Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50
In person at http://parktavern.net/
Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25
Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20
Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20
http://primampls.com/promotions/
Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, get $25; spend $50, get $10
In person at www.primolonglake.com
Porterhouse: Spend $100, get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.
http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html
Red Cow: Buy $50, get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2019)
http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards-apparel/
Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, get $20
In person http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml
Sample Room: Spend $100, get $26
http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards
Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20
In person: http://seachangempls.com/
Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free
In-store
Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid January – February 2019)
http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/
Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill: Buy $100, get $25 in bonus card (use after Jan. 1, no expiration)
Union: Buy $100, get $25
In person at http://unionmpls.com/
Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, Minnesota): Buy $100, get $25; $50, get $10; $25, get $5
http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/
Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20
In person http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/
Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus
http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards
Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free
Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20
http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/
Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, get $25 (good in January 2019)
NATIONAL CHAINS
Applebee’s: Buy $50, get $10
http://applebees.com/gift-cards
Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5
http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/
Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2 – 3/31/19)
Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1 – 3/31/19)
Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good January 2016 – February 2019)
http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/
Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50
https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/
Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid January – February 2019)
http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/
Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20
Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, get $5 bonus card (January – February 2019)
https://www.famousdaves.com/gift-cards
Green Mill: Buy $100, get $20
http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards
Hooters: Buy $25, get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/19, in-store only)
https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643
Leeann Chin: Buy $25, get $5; Buy $40, get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in January)
http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php
Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – Feb. 10, 2019
http://www.outback.com/gift-card/
Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/19)
Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/18 – 1/4/19)
P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1 – 3/31/19
Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2019
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31
Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2019)
https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards
Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card
Smashburger: Buy $25, get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2019)
TGIFridays: Spend $25, get $5 bonus