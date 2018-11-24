It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active best restaurant gift card deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2018 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.

RESTAURANT GROUPS

Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30

http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $20 bonus card (January – March 2019)

In-person at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry

http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, get a free $10 gift voucher

www.broadwaypizzampls.com

Cara Irish Pubs: Cooper, Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, get $50

https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20

Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s NE Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings), Al’s Place (speakeasy). Buy $100, get a $25 bonus card; Buy $50, get $10 bonus card (bonus cards valid Dec. 26 – April 15)

http://craftncrew.com/gift-cards/

CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25

http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100, get $20

D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, Parma 8200

http://www.damico.com/gift_card/

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, get $5 ($100, get $25)

Mission American, Atlas Grill, Diggity Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill, Tavern on France

http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100, get $20

O’Donovan’s Pub, Jake O’Connor’s and Lola’s on the Lake

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2019)

Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Coup D’etat, Maple Tavern

http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25

Big Bowl, Wildfire, Magic Pan Crepe, Twin City Grill

http://www.leye.com/gift-cards

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you

Manny’s, Mozza Mia, Libertine, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Muffuletta, Good Earth

http://store.parasole.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=7

Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, five $20 promo gift cards

St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern

http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25

In person or by phone 952-698-7900

7th Street Social: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25

In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, Minnesota 55116 (651-330-4688)

Avenida Cocina & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person: http://avenidamn.com/

Baja Haus: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card

www.bajahaus.com

Barrio: Buy $100, get $25 (in-store only)

www.barriotequila.com

Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: Buy $100 and get $25. Buy $50 and get $10

http://www.bennettschopandrailhouse.com/

Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, get $20

www.birchsonthelake.com

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, get $20 (good January – March 2019)

www.birchwoodcafe.com

Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, get $20

http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, get $25

In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/

Burger Burger: Buy $100, get $25

In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/

Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.cafeenampls.com/

Can Can Wonderland: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25

https://www.cancanwonderland.com/

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, get $25

www.bloomingtonchophouse.com

Ciatti’s Ristorante: Buy $100, get 10 percent off; buy $200, get 15 percent off; buy $500, get 20 percent off

www.ciattisristorante.com

Cooper Irish Pub: Buy $100, get $50

http://www.cooperpub.com/

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, get $20 Bonus (valid only January – May 1, 2019)

http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/

Davanni’s: Buy $25, get $5 bonus card (valid January – March 2019)

http://www.davannis.com/giftcard

Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 free

http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/

Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable January – March 2019)

https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/

Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, get $25 free

In store only at 791 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul, MN 55114

www.foxyfalafel.com

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, get a $5 bonus gift card

www.gcfb.net

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free

https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan. – Feb. 2019)

http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/

Hello Pizza: Buy $25, Get a Free Slice (In store only)

3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424

The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free

www.theherkimer.com

Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $25 bonus card (valid in 2019)

www.jaxcafe.com

Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free

In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.kierans.com/

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan. – March 2019)

http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php

Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thursday – Sunday nights in 2019)

Must buy in person www.lelarestaurant.com

The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50

http://theliffey.com/

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20

www.theplaceforsteak.com

The Local: Buy $100, Get $50

http://the-local.com/

Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10

http://www.luckys13pub.com/

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card

www.themaltshoprestaurant.com

Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20

https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3

Mercy Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

https://www.mercympls.com/

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25

In store all 3 locations

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate

http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use January – May 2019)

http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx

Original Pancake House: Buy $50, get $10; buy $100, get $25

www.ophmn.com

Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50

In person at http://parktavern.net/

Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25

https://pizzaluce.com/

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.pizzerialola.com/

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20

http://primampls.com/promotions/

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, get $25; spend $50, get $10

In person at www.primolonglake.com

Porterhouse: Spend $100, get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

Punch Pizza: Buy $25 gift card, get FREE Margherita pizza (or $ equivalent off any pizza) from 11/24-12/31.

http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html

Red Cow: Buy $50, get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2019)

http://redcowmn.com/gift-cards-apparel/

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, get $20

In person http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml

Sample Room: Spend $100, get $26

http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20

In person: http://seachangempls.com/

Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free

In-store

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid January – February 2019)

http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/

Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill: Buy $100, get $25 in bonus card (use after Jan. 1, no expiration)

www.esunshinefactory.com

Union: Buy $100, get $25

In person at http://unionmpls.com/

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, Minnesota): Buy $100, get $25; $50, get $10; $25, get $5

http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/

Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20

In person http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus

http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free

www.yarussos.com

Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20

http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/

Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, get $25 (good in January 2019)

http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/

NATIONAL CHAINS

Applebee’s: Buy $50, get $10

http://applebees.com/gift-cards

Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5

http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2 – 3/31/19)

www.benihana.com

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1 – 3/31/19)

www.biaggis.com

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good January 2016 – February 2019)

http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50

https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/

Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid January – February 2019)

http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.doolittles.com/

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, get $5 bonus card (January – February 2019)

https://www.famousdaves.com/gift-cards

Green Mill: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards

Hooters: Buy $25, get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/19, in-store only)

https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, get $5; Buy $40, get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in January)

http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – Feb. 10, 2019

http://www.outback.com/gift-card/

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/19)

www.papajohns.com

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/18 – 1/4/19)

www.peiwei.com

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1 – 3/31/19

www.pfchangs.com

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2019

www.pizzaranch.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31

www.potbelly.com

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2019)

https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card

www.redstonegrill.com

Smashburger: Buy $25, get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2019)

www.smashburger.com

TGIFridays: Spend $25, get $5 bonus

http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards