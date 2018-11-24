MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Black Friday was a huge money maker. Analysts think when the numbers come out, Americans will have spent $2 billion more this Black Friday than last.

Small businesses are hoping to enjoy that kind of success today during Small Business Saturday, and online stores are getting ready for Cyber Monday.

Analysts predict it may end up being the biggest on record as millions are expected to take advantage of online deals Monday.

But one new factor shoppers might encounter this year: sales tax.

In June, the United States Supreme Court gave states the go-ahead to collect sales tax on online purchases. That includes Minnesota, which began enforcing its own requirements in October.

Last Thanksgiving weekend, people spent nearly $20 billion online.