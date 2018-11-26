MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s as easy and convenient as ever to click “buy,” and Cyber Monday is what Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have in common.

Companies of all shapes and sizes can — and will — try to get you online.

Regardless of who you’re shopping for, today is yet another day to find some of the season’s best deals, and two of the biggest Black Friday retailers hope to keep their momentum going throughout the week.

Target is offering 15 percent off online Monday — with some exclusions — and Best Buy has new doorbuster-type deals on laptops, TVs and small electronics.

Smaller local companies also have plenty to offer.

The trendy Sota Clothing company will give shoppers 25 percent off with the promo code SOTA25.

You’ll get 30 percent off and free shipping at Duluth Trading if you spend $100 or more.

The candle-maker Thymes will throw in a free candle with a $25 or more order, and 20 percent off of $100 or more. The promo code is FRASIERMONDAY.

Additionally, local favorite Caribou Coffee will offer its perks members who buy a $20 e-gift card a separate one worth $5.

A lot of restaurants offer a similar type of gift card deal throughout the holiday. WCCO’s Jason DeRusha put together a list of more than 100 of those places across Minnesota, which you can find here.

Mastercard’s Cyber Monday survey expects most of the shopping cart clickage will happen tonight between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.