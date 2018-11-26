WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 46-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly brandished a handgun at family.

Police say they initially received a complaint about a driver in an SUV passing other vehicles on the left shoulder of Highway 23 at high rates of speed Sunday.

The person who called in the complaint reportedly followed the driver, identified as Janene Willner, to get her license plate number. The caller continued to follow Willner into the the parking lot near a store, where Willner exited her vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, her fiance and her children.

When the victims saw the gun, they immediately left the area and called police.

Willner went into the store and found police waiting at her vehicle when she returned. Officers found an uncased handgun in the driver side door of her vehicle.

Willner was arrested and transported to the Stearns County Jail on second-degree assault and terroristic threats charges.