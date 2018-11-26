  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large structure fire near Highway 61 in the southeast Twin Cities metro Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in of a fire at about 4:19 p.m. at 200 Hastings Avenue in St. Paul Park. Authorities say four departments are at the scene battling the fire.

st paul park fire Crews Battling Structure Fire In St. Paul Park

Traffic on Highway 61 southbound is at a standstill, but there are no reports of road closures associated with the fire.

There are no reports of injuries. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.

