MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large structure fire near Highway 61 in the southeast Twin Cities metro Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in of a fire at about 4:19 p.m. at 200 Hastings Avenue in St. Paul Park. Authorities say four departments are at the scene battling the fire.

Traffic on Highway 61 southbound is at a standstill, but there are no reports of road closures associated with the fire.

There are no reports of injuries. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.