MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in over a dozen forced-entry burglaries since September.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been involved in a string of burglaries of Mexican restaurants in multiple metro-area cities since September, with at least five of the thefts occurring in White Bear Lake.

Many of the incidents involve the same vehicle – a 2013-18 white Nissan Pathfinder, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the burglaries is asked to contact Capt. Dale Hager with the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8552.