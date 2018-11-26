  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Restaurant Burglaries, White Bear Lake
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in over a dozen forced-entry burglaries since September.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been involved in a string of burglaries of Mexican restaurants in multiple metro-area cities since September, with at least five of the thefts occurring in White Bear Lake.

Many of the incidents involve the same vehicle – a 2013-18 white Nissan Pathfinder, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the burglaries is asked to contact Capt. Dale Hager with the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8552.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.