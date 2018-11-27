MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hutchinson High School gymnasium, where Minnesota sports legend Lindsay Whalen played high school basketball in throughout the late 90s, looks a little different these days.

It has been expanded, has a fresh coat of paint and now, it bears a new name.

On Tuesday, the school district dedicated the gymnasium to Whalen, officially naming it “Whalen Gymnasium.”

With what has become her signature dry humor, Whalen spoke at the gym’s dedication ceremony Tuesday, in front of female high school basketball players wearing her now-retired number.

“Enjoy these times, they go quick, they go really quick,” said Whalen.

If anyone deserves to have a gym named after them, it’s her. While in college at the University of Minnesota, Whalen took the Gophers to their only Final Four appearance.

Later, she led the Minnesota Lynx to win four WNBA championships.

She is now the head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

Within these walls, where it all started, Whalen is still an icon to many young players. Although her playing career is over, she is inspiring a younger generation who wants to play in her footsteps, even though everyone knows there will only ever be one Lindsay Whalen.

She will be back coaching on the court very soon. The Golden Gophers will take on Syracuse on Thursday night.