MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s voter participation will keep its No. 1 rank for voter turnout in the country, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.

“The State Canvassing Board has today certified Minnesota’s 2018 General Election results,” Simon said in a statement. “It’s now official: For the second election in a row, Minnesota’s voter participation was the best in America.”

The board met to certify election results of the state’s constitutional officers, two U.S. Senate races and eight U.S. House of Representative races.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 64 percent of eligible Minnesotans voted in the midterm election. This election marks the highest percentage turnout for a non-presidential election in Minnesota since 2002, and the highest number of midterm voters ever.