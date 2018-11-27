  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Midterm Election, Secretary of State, State Canvassing Board, Steve Simon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s voter participation will keep its No. 1 rank for voter turnout in the country, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.

“The State Canvassing Board has today certified Minnesota’s 2018 General Election results,” Simon said in a statement. “It’s now official: For the second election in a row, Minnesota’s voter participation was the best in America.”

The board met to certify election results of the state’s constitutional officers, two U.S. Senate races and eight U.S. House of Representative races.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 64 percent of eligible Minnesotans voted in the midterm election. This election marks the highest percentage turnout for a non-presidential election in Minnesota since 2002, and the highest number of midterm voters ever.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.