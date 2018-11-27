MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man who was charged with murder in connection to a 2017 shooting has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the sentencing Tuesday.

The original complaint states Darryll Lamont Wilkes, 27, shot and killed 34-year-old Gerald Buffet on the evening of Dec. 13, 2017. Witnesses said the two men were engaged in an argument when Wilkes pulled out a gun and shot Buffet.

Wilkes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges Friday.