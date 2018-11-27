MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is reminding people not to Netflix and drive after a woman crashed her vehicle while watching the streaming service on her iPad.

Police say numerous calls came in Oct. 26 to report a person crossing over lanes, driving onto the shoulder and driving in and out of the grass on the shoulder on Interstate 94. As troopers approached, the woman ran off the road and crashed into median cables.

The woman admitted she had been watching Netflix on the iPad that was positioned on the passenger seat.