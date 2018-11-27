  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after she collided with a semi in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 13, south of Waseca.

Kelly Merrill, of Prior Lake, was driving south on the highway when her sedan crossed the center line and collided with a northbound semi truck. She died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Nicholas Zimmerman, was unharmed.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

