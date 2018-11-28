  • WCCO 4On Air

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — State officials say a police officer shot and killed a man who had grabbed another man standing on a sidewalk in northeastern Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday identified the man who was killed as 41-year-old J. Scot Alan Widmark of Virginia, Minnesota.

The BCA says shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a woman called 911 to report that Widmark approached her car and demanded she get out.

Authorities say Widmark entered the vehicle but then got out and grabbed a man on the sidewalk.

Authorities arrived to find Widmark still holding the man. Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna fired his gun, striking Widmark, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A knife was found at the scene. Grivna is on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

